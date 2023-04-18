Ray (elbow) told reporters before Tuesday's game against the Brewers that he's not quite ready to begin a throwing program, but that the progression on his left flexor strain has been good and he'll undergo an MRI later this week, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Ray was placed on the injured list after making just one start because of the flexor strain. The results of the imaging will likely determine when the 31-year-old will be able to start throwing. The hope was that Ray would miss around a month after the injury was announced, and he still has a chance to return to the mound around the start of May.