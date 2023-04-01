Ray was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left flexor strain Saturday.
Ray didn't look right against the Guardians on Friday, walking five batters in 3.1 innings while giving up five runs (three earned). A timeline for his return has not yet been established. Chris Flexen, who's started 53 games over the last two years, is likely to step into the rotation in his place, though the Mariners have yet to confirm their plans.
