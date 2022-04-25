Ray struck out five in six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk in a 5-4 extra-inning win Sunday against Kansas City.

Ray allowed a pair of RBI doubles in the third inning but otherwise kept the Royals' lineup in check. He left the game with a 3-2 lead and was in position to earn the victory. A ninth-inning homer by Hunter Dozier erased that possibility. The lefty has thrown at least six innings in each start this season and leads all of baseball with 25.1 innings pitched. Surprisingly, Ray has been pitching more to contact and has only fanned 18 batters so far. His next start will likely be next weekend in Miami.