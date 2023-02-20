Ray will start for the Mariners in Friday's spring training opener versus the Padres, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Ray will get the ball first as the Mariners try and build off of a very successful 2022 campaign in 2023. The team is coming off of making the playoffs for the first time in over 20 years and will look to make the next step with additions like Teoscar Hernandez and AJ Pollock this offseason. The left-hander produced a 3.71 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 212 strikeouts over 189 innings in 32 starts with Seattle last season.