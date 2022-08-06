Ray didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Angels, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

Ray surrendered his lone run on consecutive two-out hits in the first inning but was able to limit the damage thereafter aside from a Magneuris Sierra near inside-the-park home run in the second. It was a nice rebound outing for the 30-year-old as he had failed to make it past the third inning in each of his last two starts, and the 10 strikeouts mark the third time in his last six turns he's reached double digits. Ray sports a 3.96 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 149 strikeouts in 129.2 innings across 22 turns. He lines up to toe the rubber again midweek against the Yankees.