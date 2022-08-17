Ray (9-8) earned the win during Tuesday's 8-2 victory over the Angels, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in six innings.

Ray surrendered two early runs to fall behind, but the Mariners offense scored three in the sixth and added insurance in the ninth to put Ray back above .500 on the season. The 30-year-old has opened August strong with a 2.32 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 19.1 innings across three starts, though walks remain a problem as he issued multiple free passes for the fourth straight turn. Ray carries a 3.87 ERA and 1.20 WHIP into his next start, slated for next week against Washington.