Ray (7-6) allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 in 6.2 innings to earn the win Sunday over the Athletics.

Ray ran his streak of dominance up to five starts -- he's given up three runs across his last 33.2 innings, though he's been unlucky to earn only two wins in that span. The southpaw also gave up his first home run in that stretch when Elvis Andrus took him deep in the seventh inning. Sunday's start was also Ray's fourth of the year with double-digit strikeouts. He has a 3.62 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 117:36 K:BB through 104.1 innings. The 30-year-old is lined up for a home start against his former team, the Blue Jays, next weekend.