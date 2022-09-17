Ray (12-10) took the loss Friday versus the Angels. He allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

Ray had trouble in the first, third and fifth innings, and the Mariners tried but failed to tie the game after the southpaw's exit. After a seven-start stretch in which he surrendered only four home runs, he's given up that many long balls across his last two outings. He now has a 3.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 194:54 K:BB across 171.2 innings through 29 starts. Ray will look to get back on track next week in a favorable projected road start in Oakland.