Ray allowed six runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out four across 6.1 innings during Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox. He earned his first loss of the season.

Ray allowed four runs in the second inning, capped off by a two-run double by Tim Anderson. The left-hander was able to steady the ship until he allowed back-to-back homers to Anderson and Luis Robert in the seventh inning. All things considered, it wasn't a terrible outing for the veteran against a lineup that has notoriously dominated left-handed pitching. After signing a five-year, $115 million deal this past offseason, the 2021 AL Cy Young winner has struck out nine across 13.1 innings of work during his first two starts as a Mariner. Ray is tentatively scheduled to face the Rangers at home next Tuesday.