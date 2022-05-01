Ray (2-2) was charged with the loss against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing three earned runs on four hits and four walks across five innings while recording eight strikeouts.

Ray had his swing-and-miss stuff in season-best form Saturday, but he also tied a season high with four walks. The veteran southpaw had mostly breezed through his first four frames before the Marlins got to him in the fifth with a pair of RBI singles and by drawing a free pass with the bases loaded. Ray's first opportunity to make up for the stumble is slated come at home against the Rays either Thursday or Friday.