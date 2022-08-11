Ray allowed two earned runs on three hits and five walks while striking out seven across 6.1 innings Wednesday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Ray was effective from a run suppression standpoint, allowing only a two-run home run to Kyle Higashioka. However, he lost control of his pitches for most of his start and has now walked 11 batters across his last 16 innings and three starts -- though he still has a 3.94 ERA in that span. For the season, Ray has a 3.90 ERA with a 156:49 K:BB across 136 frames.