Ray (12-9) took the loss during Friday's 6-4 defeat to Atlanta, allowing four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in five innings.

Ray fell behind 2-0 two batters into the game thanks to a Dansby Swanson home run and surrendered additional runs in the fourth and fifth to fall in line for the loss. The 30-year-old induced a healthy 13 swinging strikes on 95 pitches in recording six strikeouts, though he's failed to surpass that total in consecutive outings after doing so in all five of his August starts. The subpar start upped Ray's ERA and WHIP to 3.56 and 1.15 respectively, and he's scheduled to pitch again next weekend versus the Angels.