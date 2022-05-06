Ray (2-3) suffered the loss against the Rays on Thursday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

Ray had one bad inning in the start -- Tampa Bay netted four runs against him in the fourth -- but that was enough to seal his fate on a night when Seattle produced only three runs. The southpaw nonetheless can take some positives away from the performance, as he racked up 15 swinging strikes and tossed his most innings since his first start of the campaign. Ray has gone at least six frames in all but one of his appearances this season and has a 4.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB across 30.1 innings. He's line up to face Philadelphia at home early next week.