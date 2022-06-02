Ray (4-6) allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against Baltimore.

Ray was undone by a poor second inning, as he allowed two of the first three batters he faced to reach base prior to serving up a three-run homer to Rougned Odor. Ray has now allowed a home run in each of his last six starts, resulting in a 5.64 ERA in that span. He's racked up 74 strikeouts across 65.2 innings this season, but his 4.93 ERA remains inflated due to his inability to keep the ball in the yard.