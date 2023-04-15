Ray (elbow) will be re-evaluated Monday, after which a throwing program could be mapped out, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Manager Scott Servais said Ray looks good and feels good, so it sounds like the doctors will evaluate him before clearing him to begin the throwing program. Ray could require multiple rehab starts to get built back up, so a return in early May seems like a best-case scenario.
