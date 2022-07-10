Ray allowed one run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The lone run against Ray came in the form of a George Springer solo home run in the sixth inning. The southpaw was let off the hook when Carlos Santana put the Mariners ahead with a two-run blast in the seventh. Over his last six games, Ray has allowed four runs, 18 hits, 11 walks and three hit batters while striking out 46 in 39.2 innings. The southpaw's return to ace form has seen him trim his ERA from 4.97 to 3.51 over that stretch, and he's added a 1.11 WHIP and 123:38 K:BB in 110.1 innings overall in 18 starts. Ray is projected for a road start at Texas next week.