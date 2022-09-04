Ray (12-8) earned the win during Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Guardians, allowing six hits while recording three strikeouts across six shutout innings.

Ray permitted two hits in each of the first, third and fifth innings but kept Cleveland off the board with the help of a pickoff and double play. The 30-year-old's impressive August carried into September as he's now surrendered just six runs in 39 innings across his last six starts -- good for a 1.38 ERA. Saturday's three strikeouts mark his lowest total during the stretch though he still induced a healthy 10 swinging strikes on 87 pitches. Ray carries a 3.45 ERA and 1.13 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come against at home against Atlanta next weekend.