Ray (3-3) registered the win during Tuesday's 5-4 victory over Philadelphia, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Ray retired the first 12 Phillies before encountering trouble in the fifth inning, surrendering two runs on a Nick Castellanos solo shot and a Jean Segura walk plus two wild pitches. The 30-year-old has now surpassed the 100-pitch threshold in consecutive starts and induced an impressive 21 swinging strikes Tuesday. Despite the positive notes, Ray has surrendered multiple earned runs in every start since Opening Day and sits with a 4.22 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. He's tentatively lined up to face the Mets in New York on Sunday for a second start this week.