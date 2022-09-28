Ray (12-11) took the loss during Tuesday's 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Rangers, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Ray served up a Josh Jung solo shot in the second inning and another run in the sixth before departing with two out and the bases loaded, but reliever Penn Murfee was able to induce a ground out to end the frame. The two earned runs were enough for the loss as Seattle failed to score, and the 30-year-old has now lost three of four starts while pitching to a 4.57 ERA across 21.2 innings during the stretch. He carries a 3.58 ERA and 1.17 WHIP into his next start, tentatively scheduled to come Sunday against Oakland.