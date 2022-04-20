Ray (2-1) picked up the win during Tuesday's 6-2 victory over Texas, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts in six innings.

Seattle jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the first inning and Ray cruised from there, permitting single runs in the third and seventh innings and requiring just 85 pitches. It was a nice rebound from last starts six-run outing against the White Sox, and the 30-year-old has now gone at least six innings in each of his three turns. He's tentatively slated to pitch again this week on Sunday against Kansas City.