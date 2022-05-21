Ray (4-4) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over six innings Friday, striking out eight and taking a loss against Boston.

Despite the poor final line, the only damage against Ray was Trevor Story's two-out grand slam in the third inning. He's now allowed a home run in four straight starts as his ERA jumped to 4.77 through 54.2 frames this season. The 30-year-old lefty has allowed at least four runs in three of his last four outings but he's posted a 32:8 K:BB during that stretch. Ray is lined up to face Oakland at home next week.