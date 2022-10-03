Ray (12-12) allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Athletics.

Ray started off well enough in this one, but he yielded homers to Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and Nick Allen between the fourth and sixth innings. This was the third time all year Ray's allowed three homers in a game, and he's given up multiple long balls in three of his last five outings. The southpaw didn't come close to matching his Cy Young season from a year ago, ending the 2022 regular season with a 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212:62 K:BB and 32 homers allowed across 189 innings through 32 starts. The Mariners will likely be counting on him to get things sorted out in his next start, which is expected to be during the wild-card round.