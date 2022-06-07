Ray (5-6) earned the win over Houston on Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings.

Ray was lit up for four runs -- the first three of which came on solo homers -- over his first two innings, but he was able to keep the Astros off the scoreboard over his final three frames to eke out a win. The southpaw allowed at least one baserunner in every inning in which he pitched and managed a season-low three strikeouts, so he clearly wasn't at the top of his game despite the victory. Ray has given up at least three earned runs in each of his past five starts and has consequently seen his ERA rise to an uninspiring 4.97 on the season. He'll likely make his next start at home against Boston this weekend.