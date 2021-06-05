Dugger pitched 2.1 innings against the Angels on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks without notching a strikeout. He did not factor in the decisons.

Dugger was called up Wednesday to take the roster spot of Justin Dunn (shoulder) and got the opportunity to open Friday's contest against the Angels. He looked good through two scoreless innings but departed after allowing a game-tying two-run homer to Justin Upton in the third. Dugger has registered a 6.41 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 19.2 innings this season.