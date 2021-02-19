site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Robert Dugger: DFA'd by Seattle
RotoWire Staff
Feb 19, 2021
Dugger was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday.
The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Marlins in December, but he's also been jettisoned from the 40-man roster by his new team. Dugger could remain with the Mariners if he goes unclaimed on waivers this time around.
