Dugger pitched the first three innings Sunday, allowing a walk while striking out four in the win over Cleveland. He did not factor into the decision.

Dugger got his first start of the season Sunday and he did not allow a hit through three innings. The 25-year-old has a 1.64 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP in 11 innings this season. He allowed runs in only one appearance this year. The pitcher is proving why he should remain in the Mariners' bullpen permanently and he could see more high-leverage innings because of his recent performance.