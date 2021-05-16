Dugger will start a bullpen game for Seattle against Cleveland on Sunday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners have stuck with a six-man rotation in the absence of Marco Gonzales (forerarm), with a rotating cast of characters fill Gonzales' spot. Dugger will be the latest to take the ball in what will be his second career start. The right-hander is off to a nice start to his Mariners career (2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP), but he has not thrown more than three innings in an appearance this season and that trend will likely continue Sunday.
