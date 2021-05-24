Dugger pitched the seventh inning of Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Padres, giving up four runs (three earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out two.

The right-hander made a spot start for Seattle on March 16, but both of his last two appearances have come out of the bullpen. He appears set to stick in a low-leverage relief role for the foreseeable future, as Marco Gonzales (forearm) looks to be nearing a return to Seattle's six-man rotation.