Dugger was placed on the injured list due to a potential positive COVID-19 test to a member of the Mariners' pitching staff.

Anthony Misiewicz, Drew Steckenrider and Will Vest were placed on the IL in the same flurry of moves, so one of the four tested positive for COVID-19 and the others are being held out due to contact tracing. Several pitchers from Triple-A were recalled in corresponding moves.