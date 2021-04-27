Dugger fired two scoreless innings in a loss to the Astros on Monday, allowing two hits while not issuing any walks or recording any strikeouts.

Dugger was able to preserve some of his fellow relievers' arms by handling the final pair of frames after being recalled from the alternate training site earlier in the day. The 25-year-old was making his Mariners regular-season debut and could stick as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen for the time being, but he's likely to mostly handle low-leverage work.