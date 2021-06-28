Dugger (0-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over 2.2 innings. He took the loss and struck out two batters in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Dugger returned from a three-week stint with Triple-A Tacoma and was hit with his second loss of the season. He gave up two runs right out of the gate on a two-run double by Yermin Merceded in the first inning. The 25-year-old righty owns a 6.45 ERA through 22.1 innings this season. There's a good chance he'll head back to the minors in the near future.