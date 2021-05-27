Dugger (0-1) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Athletics after giving up five runs on five hits and three walks while fanning one across 3.1 innings.

Dugger got the nod in Wednesday's bullpen game, but the results weren't encouraging and he couldn't even get out of the fourth inning -- though he wasn't expected to work deep into the game in the first place after tossing 22 pitches in relief last Sunday. Dugger has now allowed runs in each of his last three appearances and has seen his ERA to 6.06 as a result.