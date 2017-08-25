Mariners' Robinson Cano: Available off bench Friday
Cano (hamstring) will be available off the bench during Friday's game against the Yankees, and could return to the starting lineup Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Cano's MRI revealed minor inflammation in his left hamstring, which should keep the slugger day-to-day for the time being. The club is hopeful that Cano will be able to give it a go for Saturday's contest, but if he's forced to remain out for the second straight game, expect Taylor Motter to receive another start in his place.
