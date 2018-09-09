Mariners' Robinson Cano: Back in action Sunday
Cano (foot) is starting at second base and batting third Sunday against the Yankees, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Cano exited Saturday's contest after getting hit by a pitch on the foot, although it seems like that issue is behind him now. He'll now act as one of the few left-handed hitters in the Seattle lineup against New York southpaw CC Sabathia.
