Mariners' Robinson Cano: Back in Seattle
General manager Jerry Dipoto said Friday that Cano (suspension) has returned to Seattle to continue working out after spending the past month at his family's facility in the Dominican Republic, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Dipoto failed to provide any additional information, stating that it hasn't been decided when Cano will start a minor-league rehab assignment prior to his Aug. 14 activation. During Cano's time in the Dominican Republic, he spent some time working at first and third base and will likely be utilized in a variety of ways -- mostly at first, but also second and third base to go along with the DH spot-- upon his reinstatement.
