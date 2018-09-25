Mariners' Robinson Cano: Blasts 10th homer
Cano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Athletics.
Cano took Daniel Mengden deep in the first inning to give the Mariners their only lead of the game. It was his 10th home run of the season and second in his past three starts. Though he missed half the season due to suspension, Cano has hit an impressive .303/.378/.481 across 325 plate appearances.
