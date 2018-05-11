Mariners' Robinson Cano: Bounces back from hitless night
Cano went 2-for-4 with an RBI from a sacrifice fly while also lacing a double and scoring once in a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.
Cano sandwiched a pair of two-hit efforts around an 0-for-5, two-strikeout night in the middle game of the series versus the Blue Jays. The veteran second baseman is off to a slow start overall in May (8-for-37), but he's already driven in six runs despite his relatively sparse amount of hits.
