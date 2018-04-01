Mariners' Robinson Cano: Breaks out with three hits Saturday

Cano went 3-for-4 with a run-scoring single, a double and a run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Indians.

He provided the only three-hit effort of the night for the Mariners, extending the strong start at the plate in the process. Cano is 4-for-7 over the first two games of the series against Cleveland, with Saturday's two-bagger serving as his first extra-base hit.