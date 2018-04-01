Mariners' Robinson Cano: Breaks out with three hits Saturday
Cano went 3-for-4 with a run-scoring single, a double and a run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Indians.
He provided the only three-hit effort of the night for the Mariners, extending the strong start at the plate in the process. Cano is 4-for-7 over the first two games of the series against Cleveland, with Saturday's two-bagger serving as his first extra-base hit.
More News
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Successful return to action Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Returns to action•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Takes BP again Monday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Likely to return early next week•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Recovery timeline clarified•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: MRI comes back clean•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...