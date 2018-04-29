Mariners' Robinson Cano: Continues driving them in Saturday

Cano went 1-for-3 with two RBI from a sacrifice fly and a double in a win over the Indians on Saturday. He also walked and scored once.

Cano delivered one of five multi-RBI performances for the Mariners in the blowout win, pushing his April total to 11 in the process. The 35-year-old second baseman has yet to see his average dip below .300 this season, and he's now reached safely in seven of his last eight games.