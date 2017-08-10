Mariners' Robinson Cano: Crosses plate twice in win
Cano went 2-for-4 with two runs in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.
Cano hasn't homered since July 22 but has been producing at the plate regardless, with Wednesday's effort marking his eighth game in the last 10 in which he's hit safely. The veteran second baseman is slashing .323/.417/.419 over his first eight contests of August as well, a line that's partly comprised of four multi-hit efforts.
