Mariners' Robinson Cano: Deal to close Monday
Cano has waived his no-trade clause, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports, clearing the way for the Mariners to trade the second baseman to the New York Mets.
Cano's decision to waive his no-trade clause essentially seals the deal that the Mariners and Mets have been working on over the last few days. Seattle will send Cano and reliever Edwin Diaz to the Mets, who will send back outfielder Jay Bruce, reliever Anthony Swarzak, outfielder Jarred Kelenic, right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn and reliever Gerson Bautista. The deal is not expected to be finalized until late Monday after all the players involved undergo physical examinations.
