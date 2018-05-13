Mariners' Robinson Cano: Departs after taking pitch to hand

Cano departed Sunday's game against the Tigers after being struck in the right hand by a pitch during his third-inning plate appearance, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

According to TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune, Cano had an audible yell when he was hit in the back of the hand and made no effort to convince trainers to let him stay in the game. Utility man Andrew Romine entered the contest in Cano's stead to pitch run for him and man second base. Cano will likely be sent in for preliminary X-rays as the Mariners look to determine whether he sustained structural damage to the hand. If a fracture is detected, Cano would likely head to the 10-day disabled list and be sidelined for multiple weeks.