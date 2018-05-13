Mariners' Robinson Cano: Departs after taking pitch to hand
Cano departed Sunday's game against the Tigers after being struck in the right hand by a pitch during his third-inning plate appearance, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
According to TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune, Cano had an audible yell when he was hit in the back of the hand and made no effort to convince trainers to let him stay in the game. Utility man Andrew Romine entered the contest in Cano's stead to pitch run for him and man second base. Cano will likely be sent in for preliminary X-rays as the Mariners look to determine whether he sustained structural damage to the hand. If a fracture is detected, Cano would likely head to the 10-day disabled list and be sidelined for multiple weeks.
More News
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Bounces back from hitless night•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base three times in win•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Pair of RBI in Thursday's win•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Hits 100th homer as a Mariner•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Continues driving them in Saturday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Timely hitting in Thursday's win•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...