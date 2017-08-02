Mariners' Robinson Cano: Drives in three Tuesday

Cano went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Rangers.

He now one two-bagger shy of 500 for his illustrious career. At age 34, Cano has seen his batting average and BABIP take a dip this season, but with 19 homers and 73 RBI through 96 games he remains one of the league's best power sources at second base.