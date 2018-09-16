Mariners' Robinson Cano: Drives in three
Cano went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and three RBI on Saturday against the Angels.
Cano gave the Mariners the win with a three-RBI double in the eighth inning. He now has at least one RBI in six consecutive games, an impressive feat that has brought his total to 39. Cano has also flashed more power in his past 10 games, smacking two home runs and two doubles.
More News
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Timely hitting in win•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Solo blast in losing effort•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Drives in winning run•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Back in action Sunday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Exits after getting hit by pitch•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Reaches base four times, homers in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...