Mariners' Robinson Cano: Drives in three

Cano went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and three RBI on Saturday against the Angels.

Cano gave the Mariners the win with a three-RBI double in the eighth inning. He now has at least one RBI in six consecutive games, an impressive feat that has brought his total to 39. Cano has also flashed more power in his past 10 games, smacking two home runs and two doubles.