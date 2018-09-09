Mariners' Robinson Cano: Exits after getting hit by pitch

Cano exited Saturday's game against the Yankees after getting hit by a pitch in the ninth inning, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Cano took a Dellin Betances offering off his foot before exiting the contest. The veteran second baseman was 0-for-3 prior to suffering the injury. Cano should be considered day-to-day until he's further evaluated in the coming days.