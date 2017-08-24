Play

Mariners' Robinson Cano: Exits game with trainer

Cano was removed from Wednesday's game against the Braves with an apparent injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cano limped off the field with a trainer after hitting his second double in as many at-bats. Taylor Motter came on to pinch run for him in the third inning. The severity of the injury isn't clear at this point, but more should be known once he is further evaluated following Wednesday's game.

