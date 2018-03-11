Mariners' Robinson Cano: Exits Sunday with tight hamstring
Cano left Sunday's game against the Reds due to tightness in his left hamstring, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Cano departed during the second inning of Sunday's outing. Information regarding the severity of the injury should be available soon, although pulling Cano from action may have been a precautionary measure. Prior to his departure, Cano went 0-for-1 at the dish.
