Mariners' Robinson Cano: Fully healed from surgery

Cano (hand) is fully recover from surgery on his broken right hand and will head to the Dominican Republic for rehab work after the All-Star break, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cano resumed baseball activities in early June and heading to the Dominican Republic will allow him a better workout environment since he is unable to be around the team in Seattle. The 35-year-old can begin a minor-league rehab assignment August 1, and will be eligible to return from his 80-game suspension for violating MLB's joint drug agreement August 14.