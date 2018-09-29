Mariners' Robinson Cano: Goes 4-for-5 in win

Cano went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBI to help Seattle to a 12-6 victory over Texas on Friday.

The veteran was a big part of an explosive day for Seattle's offense, logging his fourth game with at least three hits in his last 10 contests in the process. An 80-game PED suspension kept him off the field for much of the season, but the production has been there for Cano in the games he has played in 2018, as he's sporting an excellent .304/.375/.474 slash line to go along with 10 homers and 22 doubles in 306 at-bats.