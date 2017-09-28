Mariners' Robinson Cano: Goes deep in one-run defeat

Cano went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

Cano's 23rd homer of the season came in the eighth inning off Athletics reliever Chris Hatcher and his multi-hit effort snapped the 1-for-16 slump that had encompassed his previous four contests. Despite the recent struggles, Cano is closing out the season strong, as evidenced by an impressive .327/.383/.500 line in September.